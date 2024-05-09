The seven-part drama is based on comedian Richard Gadd's own life and experiences of being stalked by someone who he has named in the series as Martha, played by Jessica Gunning.

A separate storyline also sees Donny become the victim of sexual assault, which Gadd based on his own experience of abuse.

Billed as a true story, some fans quickly blitzed through the series and began theorising about the real people behind the narrative, prompting Gadd to urge viewers to stop the speculation.

More like this

Speaking at a Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing yesterday (8th May), Netflix's Senior Director of Public Policy Benjamin King was asked about the streamer's duty of care responsibility on Baby Reindeer and whether he was concerned that the characters might be identified.

Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

King said that both Netflix and Baby Reindeer producer Clerkenwell Films took "every reasonable precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people involved in that story".

He said that Netflix had to balance the protection of identities with upholding the "veracity and authenticity" of Baby Reindeer.

Read more:

"We didn't want to anonymise that or make it generic to the point where it was no longer his story because that would undermine the intent behind the show," King said.

"Ultimately, it's obviously very difficult to control what viewers do, particularly in a world where everything is amplified by social media.

"I personally wouldn't be comfortable with a world in which we decided it was better that Richard was silenced and not allowed to tell the story."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Writing on social media last month, Gadd asked fans not to speculate on the real identities of the Baby Reindeer characters.

He said: "People I love, have worked with, and admire are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don't speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That's not the point of our show."

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.