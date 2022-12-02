Earning an almost perfect score of 39 points (thanks to Craig Revel Horwood), Skelton rose straight to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard alongside Will Mellor .

TV presenter Helen Skelton well and truly outdid herself on Strictly Come Dancing tonight as she took to the stage to perform a Couple's Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret along with Gorka Marquez.

Following the performance, fans flocked to Twitter to praise the presenter on her confidence and strength, with some going as far to dub the dance the "best" of the 2022 series.

"Yep. @HelenSkelton 100% needed to do that and owned it. I could *feel* it!" one wrote, adding: "She's right, couldn't have happened in week 2, but absolutely correct this week. Bl***y love that @CraigRevHorwood and he loves you too. #StrictlyComeDancing"

"Wow Gorka you have transformed Helen and given her such amazing confidence," another added.

"Helen was AMAZING ! I was off my chair cheering lol The girl is strong !!!!

Helen clearly moved the audience, with Craig receiving what was perhaps his biggest booing of the season, as he awarded her a nine instead of a perfect 10 like the three other judges.

The performance comes after Helen broke down in tears over Strictly Come Dancing journey.

During rehearsals, Helen reflected on her experience on the show so far, saying: "I definitely am a different person from when we started and I think, for me, what has been."

Speaking to her partner Marquez, she asked: "I think even you would say I'm a different person from day one, right?" she asked partner Márquez. I thought it was just dancing – it is so much more than that."

