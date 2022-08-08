Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms Matt Goss for line-up

Singer Matt Goss has been announced as the latest celebrity set to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing .

We don't know which Strictly professional Matt will take to the dance floor with just yet, but here's everything else we know about him in the meantime.

Who is Matt Goss?

Age: 53

Job: Singer

Instagram: @mattgoss

Twitter: @mattgoss

Matt is a singer and songwriter best known for being frontman of the band Bros alongside his twin brother Luke. The pair's first album Push went platinum seven times, remaining on the UK top ten music charts for an impressive 54 weeks. The brothers were also the subjects of a BAFTA-winning documentary titled Bros: After the Screaming Stops.

Matt has also enjoyed a successful solo career, with an award-winning stint in Las Vegas and his solo album The Beautiful Unknown released earlier this year.

Matt's announcement comes on 'Matt Goss Day' on 8th August, which falls on his late mother’s birthday.

What has Matt Goss said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking of joining the Strictly line-up, Matt said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

He also said after being unveiled on This Morning: "I’m excited. I’m nervous. You have the conversation and then you go about your day and you think, ‘I’ve got to dance.’ I’m eating everything that’s favourable to Spandex. I’ve got to make sure it’s alright, I’m excited.

“I’ve been almost reclusive. I come in [to the country], I work and go back to America. I just thought, ‘You know what, it’s time for me to come home, just do something completely out of my comfort zone' … I’m quite shy off-stage. I just have to face all those demons and just learn.”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

Strictly's 20th season will be back on our screens this autumn, though it's not clear at this stage when exactly it will return. Based on previous years, however, we can make an educated guess.

Last year, Strictly launched on 18th September, so it's possible we could see it make a comeback on Saturday 17th September.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will air on the BBC later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

