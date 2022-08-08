Tyler and co will take to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor this autumn, but we'll have to wait until the show airs to know which Strictly professional he'll be paired up with – however, we do know it won't be Oti Mabuse, who quit the show earlier this year.

News about this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants has been coming in fast, with the line-up almost complete. DJ Tyler West is the latest name to be confirmed, joining the likes of Corrie star Kym Marsh and comedian Jayde Adams .

Tyler announced the news on Monday 8th August on KISS Breakfast with Jordan & Perri. Want to know more about the DJ? Read on.

Who is Tyler West?

Age: 26

Job: DJ, TV presenter and radio host

Instagram: @tylerwestt

Twitter: @TylerWestt

Tyler is a TV presenter, radio host and DJ. He began his entertainment career on CBBC, presenting the likes of MOTD KickAbout and Blue Peter. He currently hosts weekday afternoons on KISS, which earned him an ARIA nomination for Best New Presenter. Previous presenting credits also include stints on MTV News, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show. In 2021, he launched the BBC Three series Flat Out Fabulous.

What has Tyler West said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking of joining the Strictly line-up, Tyler said: "I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins."

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

A confirmed release date for this year's Strictly has yet to be announced by the BBC, but we can expect it to begin airing in autumn.

Previous years have usually launched in mid-September. The 19th series began on 18th September, so this time around we could see the first episode premier on Saturday 17th September.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will air on the BBC later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

