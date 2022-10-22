The long-running competition aired a special episode this weekend celebrating the 100th anniversary of the BBC, which saw DJ Tyler West dancing to the Doctor Who theme music with partner Dianne Buswell.

Fans may be excited for Ncuti Gatwa to front the next era of Doctor Who, but a new candidate to lead the show sometime in the future just emerged on Strictly Come Dancing.

The sci-fi inspired Tango, which saw Buswell dressed as a Weeping Angel, went down well with judges, who gave the couple an impressive total of 32/40 (from eights across the board).

Strictly co-host Tess Daly was particularly won over, saying as West and Buswell departed the dance floor: "I think we've found our new Doctor Who".

In response, West laughed and said: "I wouldn't go that far, Tess!"

In the pre-dance VT, West said: "To approach the character of The Doctor, it's just embracing what Doctor Who really is. It's to just come through and be like 'Listen, don't worry. Don't blink, I know how to save the day'."

The radio and television presenter could then be seen entering the TARDIS, which disappeared in typical fashion before re-materialising in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

Backstage, he divulged that he'd flown to Mauritius earlier in the week for his brother's wedding, but had only been able to stay for a couple of hours.

This week, Strictly Come Dancing is commemorating the centenary of the BBC by having contestants perform dance routines to the broadcaster's famous theme tunes or to otherwise celebrate its valued services.

It presents as unusual challenge for the Strictly professionals, who have choreographed dances to the title tracks of Line of Duty, Casualty and EastEnders, among others.

The competition this year remains wide open, although a few celebrities have come out of the starting gates particularly strong, including Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Will Mellor.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

