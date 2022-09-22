Shirley Ballas and her fellow judges Motsi Mabuse , Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood are ready to rate the dance moves of a new group of celebrity hopefuls, and among them is DJ Tyler West.

The temperatures are dropping and the nights are getting darker, but the good news is that a new season of Strictly Come Dancing is finally here.

The TV and radio presenter, who started his broadcasting career on kids’ channel CBBC and now appears on Kiss FM, has already described the show as “so far outside my comfort zone” but says he’s ready to embrace the sequins.

Here’s what you need to know about the Strictly hopeful vying for this year’s Glitterball trophy…

Who is Tyler West?

Age: 26

Job: DJ, TV presenter and radio host

Instagram: @tylerwestt

Twitter: @TylerWestt

Tyler is a TV presenter, radio host and DJ. He began his entertainment career on CBBC, presenting the likes of MOTD KickAbout and Blue Peter. He currently hosts weekday afternoons on KISS, which earned him an ARIA nomination for Best New Presenter. Previous presenting credits also include stints on MTV News, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show. In 2021, he launched the BBC Three series Flat Out Fabulous.

What has Tyler West said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking of joining the Strictly line-up, Tyler said: "I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins."

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

The 20th season of Strictly will begin on Friday 23rd September at 7pm on BBC One, when details of this year's dance couples will finally be unveiled. The following night, the first live show will air at 6:45pm on the same channel.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will air on BBC One on Friday 23rd September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

