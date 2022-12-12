This week saw another TV schedule shake-up for the competition, with the England v France World Cup match on Saturday pushing the main show to Sunday and the results show to Monday.

The final four going through to the Strictly Come Dancing final have now been confirmed, after another celebrity left the ballroom tonight, with Will Mellor being eliminated from the competition.

The results show saw Will and his professional partner Nancy Xu find themselves in the bottom two, facing the dance-off alongside Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola.

Fleur and Vito chose to perform their Charleston to Tu Vuo' Fa L'Americano by Fiorello in the dance-off, while Will and Nancy performed their Couples’ Choice to a '90s Manchester-inspired medley.

Anton Du Beke chose to save Will, but the other three judges chose Fleur, meaning the actor's time on the show came to an end.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

After learning that he was exiting the competition, Will said: "I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum's face – she deserves it. I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.

"I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children. Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit."

Meanwhile, speaking to Will, Nancy added: "I want to thank everyone who works on the show, it’s an incredible show. I’ve had such an amazing journey. The support from the whole team is just phenomenal.

"I’m proud of the partnership, we’ve had such an amazing journey together. I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family."

On his decision to cast his vote to save Will, Anton said that he was "looking for real detail" to separate the two couples, and made his choice based on "an error in a dismount from a lift".

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood said Fleur and Vito were "the most impressive couple" on the night, and Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas both said they made their decisions based on "micro details".

Will had received some particularly critical comments from Shirley following his performance during Sunday night's main show, which she said had "quite a few things missing".

Will's departure means that Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford will go through to the final, with one of them set to lift the Glitterball trophy next week.

The Strictly Come Dancing Final airs on Saturday 17th December at 7:05pm on BBC One.

