The wildlife cameraman and his partner Jowita Przystal performed a Samba to Ecuador by Sash! ft Rodriguez and blew the roof off the Strictly ballroom, with judge Craig Revel Horwood awarding him a whopping 9, and Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all giving him 10 – that's a total of 39, just one point off a perfect score.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant Hamza Yassin delivered a show-stopping performance in Week 4 that saw him sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard.

It's a marked improvement on his Week 3 dance, which saw him in 10th place with 25 points, and will surely see him straight through to next week's show.

We certainly hope so!

BBC/Guy Levy

"Never in a million years did I think I'd be on such a cool show," said Yassin before the show aired. "I've been watching it for years and I can't believe I'll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public. My dance skills are currently at the level of '1970's disco vibe' but I'm ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it 'til you make it!"

Well, he certainly kept that promise tonight as he boogied his way around the dance floor, impressing those both in the studio and at home with his natural rhythm.

Elsewhere, Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola impressed in Week 4, earning an impressive 38 points with their powerful Argentine Tango. That comes after the pair found themselves in the dance-off last week.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell racked up a majestic 37 points with their Couple's Choice, while Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu secured 35 points with their Cha Cha Cha.

What a week it's been!

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

