While Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are all remaining on the panel, David Walliams has officially left the show, following months of speculation.

The judging panel has now been confirmed for the upcoming 16th season of Britain's Got Talent , and the hit entertainment show is getting a switch-up this year.

He has been replaced by none other than Bruno Tonioli, the choreographer, ballroom dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge who left the BBC show ahead of the 2021 season, at first due to the COVID travel restrictions and then permanently.

On joining the show, Tonioli said: "Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant."

Bruno Tonioli for Britain's Got Talent. ITV

In a first-look picture of the panel, it has also been confirmed that Ant & Dec will be returning as hosts for the new season too, continuing the role they have played on the show since its first season in 2007.

The talent series has promised that the new season will be "bigger than ever before" as the show provides "even more awe-inspiring and show-stopping performers all vying to impress the judges".

As in previous years the winner will scoop a £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance later this year. Previous winners have included Paul Potts, Susan Boyle, Diversity, Lost Voice Guy and, most recently, Axel Blake.

It was reported in November 2022 that Walliams had left the BGT lineup for 2023 following his apology for making "inappropriate" remarks about contestants during a 2020 recording. However, a source told RadioTimes.com that at the time it was "still very much up in the air" as to "whether David is going to take part in next year’s show".

Walliams said at the time: "These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

He had been on the panel since its sixth season, when he joined alongside Dixon to replace David Hasselhoff and Michael McIntyre.

