Britain’s Got Talent 2022 crowns Axel Blake as winner for season 15

Following a series of performances, the show's hosts Ant and Dec revealed Axel Blake as this year's champion.

After seven weeks of auditions and performances, the Britain's Got Talent season 15 winner was finally revealed.

Axel Blake was awarded a huge cash prize of £250,000 and will go on to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of members of the Royal Family.

It comes after the the 15 finalists, including Maxwell Thorpe, Jamie Leahey and Ben Nickless, performed for the judges one last time.

Ant and Dec then revealed the final three contestants as voted for by the public. Jamie Leahey and Chuck were the first to make it to the final three, followed by Axel Blake and Tom Ball.

But it was Blake who really stole the show, as Ball came in third place and Leahey finished in second.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 winner Axel Blake ITV

Season 15 kicked off on April 16th, with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams returning to the panel.

During the audition stages, each judge selected their Golden Buzzer act, who went straight through to the live shows. The first golden buzzer of the series came from Amanda Holden and went to singer Loren Allred.

"That was just unbelievable, it was brilliant. I am absolutely shaking I can't believe I've had this incredible opportunity to get you your moment to shine," Holden said at the time.

Simon gave his golden buzzer to Axel, while Walliams buzzed for Born To Perform, who are a dance group for people with disabilities, and Alesha gave her golden buzzer to Flintz and T4ylor. As usual, Ant and Dec also got to select a golden buzzer act, with the pair opting for magician Keiichi Iwasaki.

The auditions concluded on Sunday, 28th May, as a week of live shows commenced from Monday 30th May.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, opera singer Maxwell Thorpe revealed he was meant to audition three times before.

"From a young age, before Britain's Got Talent, I wanted to go on X Factor, but I sang completely differently than I do now," he explained.

"I think I did it twice and it just happened that I couldn't make that date of the audition because of the Duke of Edinburgh Award or something like that. And then I remember one time in Sheffield, I think the event got cancelled or something like that."

