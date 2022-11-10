The actress, 39, is best known for playing Dawn Swann between 2005 and 2009, but since leaving the long-running drama, has gone on to star in the likes of Mr Selfridge and The Halcyon.

Kara Tointon has said she has no plans to ever return to BBC soap EastEnders .

Speaking to The Sun, Kara admitted she doesn't see a return to EastEnders on the cards anytime soon – if at all.

“Every year I get asked about it. It’s the thing I’m most known for, that I was most watched in, but I really enjoy doing lots of other things so I can’t see it, no.”

Speaking more about the soap landscape in light of both Neighbours and Holby City ending this year, Kara added: “You can’t catch up because things are moving so fast. It’s so lovely what they achieve, the serial dramas. To do the amount of work they do, in a short period of time and just keep going is quite a feat.

“It’s an amazing production line but I think they could take it back to two times a week and have more time to… You wonder how things are going and how long those serial dramas will sustain.”

Dawn was involved in some pretty big storylines when she was on Albert Square.

Most notably, she was involved in a kidnap plot, where Dr May Wright (Amanda Drew) and Rob Minter (Stuart Laing) abducted her with the intention of giving her a forced caesarean to take her baby.

Thankfully, she escaped and gave birth to baby Summer on the London Underground.

She left very dramatically in 2009 following an affair with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), but despite cheating on her long-term partner Garry Hobbs (Ricky Groves), the pair eloped to live happily ever after.

