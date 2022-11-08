Suki was arrested for the murder of Ravi's adoptive dad Ranveer (Anil Goutam); but viewers know that Ravi is the true culprit. This is something that Suki is currently unaware of, having believed that Ravi has been protecting her.

As Suki was questioned by the police at the station, the detective revealed that Ravi threw her under the bus by telling them that he left her home before Ranveer died. Suki answered questions with a "no comment," and was warned that her home was being searched.

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

Back in the Square, Nina instructed Ravi to ignore his conscience and cover up his own wrongdoing, therefore protecting her involvement in the whole thing. Meanwhile, the Panesars were worried sick over Suki, and Kheerat was keen to know where half-brother Ravi was.

At the surgery, an oblivious Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) confided in Nina, who had been frantically searching for the USB that could incriminate Suki.

Kheerat later challenged father Nish (Navin Chowdhry), wondering whether he was the one trying to get rid of Suki.

As they rowed, Ravi finally reappeared and put Kheerat straight on who was really involved. Ravi hoped to play down Kheerat's accusations, but the latter goaded him for the truth, adding that his mum wouldn't be able to survive prison.

Ravi admitted that Nina had secured their alibi with the police, before revealing that he and Nina were together and had planned to take Ranveer to the cleaners all along.

As Kheerat reeled over Ravi's bombshell, Ravi almost slipped up over the facts of the murder, before declaring that Nina had the evidence that could send Suki to jail.

How will Kheerat react?

