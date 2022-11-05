In scenes airing this week on the BBC soap, Kheerat's father Nish (Navin Chowdhry) revealed that Ravi is his son. Although shocked, Nish's wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) eventually accepted Ravi as part of the family.

Another bombshell is on the way for EastEnders ' Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) in the aftermath of discovering that rival Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is his half-brother .

But little does she know that Ravi has betrayed her to the police, contradicting her story during questioning over Ranveer's (Anil Goutam) murder. Viewers are already aware that Ravi is the true killer, but he has allowed a traumatised Suki to believe that she was responsible for Ranveer's death.

Kheerat and Ravi will have another showdown. (BBC) BBC

As EastEnders continues, Kheerat decides to make amends with his mum amid the news about Ravi's paternity. Meanwhile, as she is questioned further by the police, Ranveer's scheming wife Nina (Hersha Verity) plants the seed that Suki is guilty, and tells the detective that she was with Ravi on the night of the murder.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Nina heads back to the surgery to find the USB, which contains the incriminating footage. Elsewhere, Kheerat suspects Nish is involved in what happened to Ranveer and accuses him and Ravi of working together.

Ravi arrives and exposes Nina as the one who threw Suki under the bus. He soon reveals that he and Nina are a couple, and that they had always planned to kill Ranveer.

Kheerat sees red and launches himself at Ravi, only for Ravi to stop him in his tracks with yet another revelation: Suki's fate lies in Nina's hands, as she has the USB of the evidence.

How will Kheerat react? Can he save Suki, or is it too late? Will Ravi turn his back on Nina, or continue to protect himself?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.