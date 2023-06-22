The vessel – known as Titan – was deep in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Canada when it went missing on Sunday, with the five passengers thought to be rapidly running out of oxygen supplies.

Channel 5 is set to air a live special tonight exploring the latest developments about the missing Titanic tourist submersible, which is currently the subject of a major search and rescue mission.

The special programme, which was first announced yesterday, will be titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea and will air from 7pm tonight, with Dan Walker presenting the coverage and experts explaining the science behind the search.

The special will also include input from people close to those onboard, who will tell viewers more about the passengers – with British billionaire Hamish Harding among those currently missing.

According to Channel 5's official description: "The programme will explore the enduring appeal of the Titanic wreck and look at why people go to such extreme lengths to catch a glimpse of the iconic ship."

It continues: "We will ask what went wrong on the Titanic, whether this shocking series of events could have been averted, or if it was a disaster waiting to happen?"

The five who people on the vessel also include Pakistani businessmen Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate, the firm which operates the voyage.

So far, US and Canadian agencies, navies, and commercial deep-sea companies have all aided in the rescue efforts, with "banging" noises having been picked up at 30-minute intervals from the area of the vessel's last known location, according to news reports yesterday.

On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said that more noises had been heard, while deep-sea search equipment and other submersibles have been flown in to aid the operation – which is thought to be quickly running out of time.

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea airs tonight at 7pm on Channel 5. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what else is on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.