Motorhoming with Merton & Webster has been removed from Thursday (22nd June) evening's schedule, and at 7pm there will instead be a brand new addition – Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea.

Channel 5 has changed its schedule for tomorrow evening in light of the recent news story that has gripped the world.

The show has been described as being "live" but details for the programme remain unconfirmed as of yet. RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 5 for additional information.

The new show addition, of course, comes after continued searches for the tourist Titan submersible - which has gone missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The vessel has been missing since Sunday after the crew inside the submersible lost contact with its surface mothership, the Polar Prince, just an hour and 45 minutes after it began its dive.

The Titanic wreck is, according to the BBC, understood to be 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland in Canada, with aircrafts and boats being deployed to search the ocean for any trace of it.

Read more:

Five men were onboard the vessel and, as of today, the search authorities estimate that if the vessel is still intact, the people onboard have less than a day's worth of oxygen left.

The five who are missing on the vessel include Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Stockton Rush.

Rush is the chief executive of OceanGate, the same company that owns the Titan vessel and runs tours to see the Titanic wreckage.

So far, US and Canadian agencies, navies and commercial deep-sea companies have all aided in the rescue efforts, with the latest news coming from a Canadian aircraft that used sonar buoys.

It picked up "banging" noises in 30-minute intervals from the area of the vessel's last known location, according to news reports earlier today.

As for what the Channel 5 show will document, it's currently unknown whether it will be a news report, a documentary or some kind of live investigation on air.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.