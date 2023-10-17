Next week, Cindy does what she does best, and tries to set up a business but with money tight, and a competitor going in for the same lot, she needs a cunning plan.

The devious woman meets up with the fellow bidder and decides to go in together on the lot, leaving Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) a bit weirded out, thinking it won't work.

But business is business, and Cindy insists that she is doing the right thing - and Ian shouldn't worry because the other bidder is a former Walford resident.

Who could it be? And what implications will it have on Walford?

If it is another returnee, that certainly opens the floodgates of possibilities - some of whom we've listed below...

Who is Cindy Beale teaming up with in EastEnders?

Dean Wicks

Matt DiAngelo as Dean Wicks in EastEnders. BBC

Many have been wondering if Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) would be making his way back to EastEnders following a series of clues.

Plus, he's currently one of the speculated victims of the Christmas flash-forward - so if that turns out to be true, he'll have to come back at some point.

He would need a reason to return, therefore, setting up a business could be a good enough reason to bring the villain back.

Furthermore, he's got enough business knowledge to set up another one, having previously run the salon.

We are also aware that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) will get a shocking surprise for Halloween, so could this be the return of the evil man who raped her back in 2014?

Max Branning

Will Max make a surprise return? BBC

He's the man we all love to hate, and we'd be overjoyed to see Max Branning (Jake Wood) back on EastEnders.

But aside from us just purely wanting it, there are credible legs to him possibly returning, too.

His daughter, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), is confirmed to return to Albert Square in the near future.

But with her relationship with Peter Beale (Thomas Law) on the rocks, what would bring her back?

Perhaps if her dad was on the Square, she'd be more inclined to return to pay him a visit.

Additionally, knowing that Linda is getting that Halloween shock, could it be the return of the man she cheated on her beloved husband Mick Carter and who (unbeknownst to Max) fathered her daughter Annie Carter?

Plus, the tantalising thought of Cindy and Max teaming up is too good to resist...

Sam Mitchell

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Businesswoman Sam (Kim Medcalf) left for Spain back in April on the BBC soap, and while EastEnders fans mourned her loss, it wasn't long before we got some good news.

In September this year, the actress was spotted on set, suggesting she would be making her way back to Albert Square soon.

Both Sam and Cindy are strong businesswomen and it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for them to team up for money.

Although they were once love rivals, we're sure they could put their past differences aside for profit.

Plus, can you think of a more formidable team than Sam and Cindy?

