Jossa explained that she was "really excited" to be rejoining the cast, especially given some of the recent developments in Albert Square.

"It’s such an amazing time to be back as there is so much buzz around EastEnders at the moment," she said. "I’ve been watching and loving it like a fan.

“Walford holds a special place in my heart, so it really does feel like coming home.”

Jossa originally played Lauren Branning for eight years between 2010 and 2018 after joining the cast as a teenager, and her return will no doubt be enthusiastically welcomed by fans of the soap.

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning on EastEnders in 2017

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said he was "delighted" that Jossa was reprising her role and teased some future storylines for the character.

“We only saw Lauren on-screen a few months ago, but her return left plenty of unfinished business between her and the Beales," he said.

“The Branning family have a long history of being at the heart of the drama in Walford, and we’re thrilled to have Jacqueline back in the Square as she continues that family tradition.”

