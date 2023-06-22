EastEnders airs surprise return for Lauren Branning amid Peter Beale reunion
Actress Jacqueline Jossa reprised her role as Lauren Branning for the special extended episode of the BBC One soap.
Actress Jacqueline Jossa made a surprise return as Lauren Branning in EastEnders tonight.
Thursday's episode (22nd June 2023) saw the BBC One soap follow-up the dramatic reveal that Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is alive and also the true identity of George Knight's (Colin Salmon) wife, the missing Rose Knight.
The new instalment revealed that Cindy was living in France with her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and their eldest son, Peter Beale (once again played by Thomas Law) and his son Louie Beale (Freddie Harrington).
However, an additional surprise occurred when Louie's mother Lauren Branning turned up in a taxi to collect him.
Jossa was last seen in the role back in December 2022 when she appeared in a guest role for the funeral of her step-grandmother Dot Branning.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
During the episode, Lauren revealed that she has been living with her mother Tanya Cross (Jo Joyner), who has been "driving her mad".
It remained clear that Lauren and Peter still have a spark with each other, but after Peter previously turned to drink and abandoned Lauren in New Zealand, there is a lot of water under the bridge.
Mentioning Peter's various recent affairs and previous troublesome behaviour, Lauren clearly had doubts.
Read More
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises Cindy Beale resurrection "answers"
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins talks "surreal" return as Cindy Beale after 25 years
- EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt breaks silence on Ian Beale return alongside Cindy
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw on “different” Cindy and Ian reunion
- EastEnders' explosive Cindy Beale comeback is a campy soap triumph
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins talks Cindy Beale witness protection story
- EastEnders' Ian Beale has heart attack and keeps huge secret from Cindy
- When are Cindy and Ian Beale returning to EastEnders full-time?
- 15 EastEnders questions we still have after Cindy and Ian Beale's return
However, more doubts emerged when Lauren was shocked to learn that Peter's 'deceased' mother Cindy Beale was alive and well.
After Lauren chastised Cindy for being absent after Peter's sister Lucy Beale was murdered in 2014, she turned on Peter for keeping this huge secret.
Fearing there were too many lies with the Beale family, Lauren departed France with Louie in tow, to the sadness of Peter.
However, will we see Lauren in Albert Square again?
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- EastEnders’ Heather Peace on whether Eve could kill Nish: ‘Anyone does anything if pushed’
- EastEnders’ Heather Peace hints that Eve and Suki’s big break-up isn’t the end
- EastEnders boss wants to keep Linda Carter as "heart of the Square"
- EastEnders' Danny Walters worried for Keanu in Christmas flash-forward
- EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick promises Lola "gets the send off she deserves"
- EastEnders' George Knight proposes to Elaine and reveals mystery son
- EastEnders' Colin Salmon on personal reason he took George Knight role
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright fears "everlasting" Linda and Sharon feud
- EastEnders star Kellie Bright: "The show needed a Harriet Thorpe"
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw explains the “Knight in Shining Armour”
- Sam Mitchell to return to EastEnders ‘before the autumn’ after surprise exit
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.