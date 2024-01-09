EastEnders first look as Kathy tries to protect a drunken killer Linda Carter
Kathy tries to protect Linda and the rest of the Six from disaster.
Kathy Cotton tries to look after drunken killer Linda Carter in EastEnders in upcoming scenes.
The BBC One soap has aired a difficult time for Queen Vic landlady Linda (Kellie Bright) in recent episodes as she struggles with the guilt of having killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and the presence of rapist Dean Wicks (played by Matt Di Angelo) in the Square.
This week saw the added stress of Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) returning to Walford and discovering that Linda's daughter Annie Carter is the daughter of Max Branning (Jake Wood) and therefore is Lauren's half-sister.
In scenes on Tuesday (9th January 2024), Linda was confronted by an angry Lauren for keeping the secret. However, after a chat with her uncle Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Lauren has to decide whether or not to keep Linda's secret and emotionally meets Annie for the first time.
However, a shocking twist in the same episode saw Linda feel more alone than ever as she felt abandoned by her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).
This, along with her killer secret, the loss of true love Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), the abuse of Dean, and the threat of Max returning, prompted Linda to hit the bottle once more.
On Wednesday (10th January 2024), Linda drowns her sorrows at the Albert to the concern of bar manager Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison).
As Linda gets progressively drunk instead of meeting with the rest of The Six to discuss what to do with Keanu's body, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) finds Linda at the Albert and collects her before she says too much or comes to any harm.
When Kathy takes Linda back home to the Vic to sober up, Linda faces anger from a panicked Denise Fox (Diane Parish) in the barrel store for her behaviour, prompting Kathy to prevent a nastier clash.
As the week continues, the remaining members of The Six seek to execute their plan, but how much more can Linda cope with?
One person who continues to worry is her mother and fellow Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), but George Knight (Colin Salmon) has some advice for her regarding Linda. Will Elaine heed his warning?
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- 6 EastEnders spoilers: Sam discovers Phil’s secret, The Six worry about Denise
- EastEnders star Kim Medcalf on Sam and Phil’s clash amid Aunt Sal’s funeral
- EastEnders' explosive Christmas episode helps break BBC iPlayer record
- EastEnders casts veteran British actor as Aunt Sal’s husband Harold Martin
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright: "The body wasn't who I thought it would be"
- EastEnders first look as Nish Panesar awakens and The Six panic
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.