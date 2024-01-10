The social media ban was first implemented during winter Love Island 2023, which saw the islanders let their Instagrams lie dormant until they were out of the villa. This was done to prevent trolling and to protect the family members who usually run the islanders' accounts.

However, this has been scrapped for the All Stars series, and returning islander Georgia Harrison is all for it.

"When the social media ban first came in I wasn't on the show, so that was also good for us because it meant nobody got a lot more followers than us," Georgia joked to RadioTimes.com and other press.

She continued: "I think it's brilliant. I've got someone professionally running my Instagram. I wanted to create new content for whilst I was in there but I just didn't have time and so I've made sure a lot of my content is inspirational quotes, videos [and] I've got some funny stuff in there."

The former season 3 islander explained she wants to be an example for the younger generation that "you can achieve anything you want if you believe in yourself", which she has ensured is reflected in the content that is posted whilst on the show.

Georgia Harrison. ITV

Georgia has a huge 1.1 million followers on Instagram with over 1,500 posts. A lot of her content includes sharing her journey of justice after being the victim of revenge porn, after her ex-partner Stephen Bear was convicted of posting explicit content of her online.

In 2023, Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Since then, Georgia has been campaigning to draw attention to victims of revenge porn, something she hopes she can continue to do once out of the villa.

"All I'm doing really is talking about what is quite a tough and negative subject," she explained.

"I'm happy to do that because I want to be a voice for women. And I want to stand up for the women that don't have a voice."

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

