But Kim uses the European adventure as an opportunity to get acquainted with a new friend in the latest fifth episode: Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

As the 2023 Met Gala theme was framed around the late German fashion designer, Kim revealed plans to take Choupette as her date to the star-studded event.

She said in the episode: "So we just left London, and our next leg on our soccer tour is to Paris to see Paris Saint Germain play and while I'm here, I have a little meeting with Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat, because Choupette is supposed to be my date for the Met. I want to spend some time with her, get to know her, and just see if we vibe."

But the cat, which Lagerfeld reportedly left $1.5 million to in his will after his death in 2019, doesn't immediately take a liking to Kim.

Kim says before meeting the feline: "I am going to the Met with Karl Lagerfeld's cat as my date and I'm so excited. Since I'm here on this soccer trip, I figured it might be the perfect place to come meet Choupette."

Kim is visibly nervous as she gears herself up to meet the cat, saying that it "feels like I'm going on a blind date" before meeting Choupette's agent Lucas Berullier and Choupette's caregiver, Françoise Caçote.

Françoise brings the cat out of its Louis Vuitton carrier to the sofa that Kim is sitting on, and it takes a while for Choupette to warm up as Kim tries to stroke and play with her. But Choupette clearly doesn't take well to Kim's presence, hissing at her and causing Kim to pull her hand back.

In fact, every time Kim lowers her hand towards the cat, Choupette hisses at her. When Kim picks her up, though, Choupette takes a swipe at Kim, who has to quickly give the cat back to its entourage.

Clearly, the pair aren't getting on well as Kim tells the camera: "So I'm getting a little bit nervous and I think I just fully wanna pivot. There's so many factors I think could be negative, especially with the cameras and the people.

"Even if she's scared from the cameras and not me. I don't know if it's fair to Choupette, so I think I realised really quickly that, Choupette, we're not a match, so I'm not bringing her to the Met."

It's not the only tense altercation Kim has had on this season of The Kardashians, as the opening episodes of the season followed on from last season's fallout with sister Kourtney over their Dolce & Gabbana-fuelled argument.

While things seem to be on the up for the sisters, the latest episode of the series will see other sister, Khloé, having to navigate her increasingly complicated living situation with Tristan Thompson, who has moved in with her after the death of his mother.

The episode will also see Khloé confront her mother Kris Jenner about her divorce with her father, Robert Kardashian.

