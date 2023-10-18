Since then, Kim has headed to Milan and Khloé has continued to navigate her new life with Tristan.

But it looks as though things are set to take a little more of a hilarious turn in the upcoming episode, as Kris Jenner and Khloé are on a mission to find a suitable date for Scott.

In an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com, the Kardashian pair meet with a woman who wastes no time in telling them about her LA upbringing and the fact she went to Buckley school, like Rob did.

She says: "I remember seeing you and Kim there at some of the games, it was really sweet." Soon, Kris wonders whether she'd actually be better suited to Rob instead of Scott.

In their talking head interview, Khloé asks her mother who she's doing the screeners for, and Kris replies: "Listen, I'm a mum and I always have Rob in the back of my mind. So, you know, it's just like a little thought."

Khloé definitely approves of the woman in question, marking down a star next to her name on a piece of paper – but will it be romance for Scott or Rob?

Watch the clip below.

The new season follows on from the dramatic season 3 finale, which saw Tristan Thompson move in with Khloé following the death of his mother and Kylie reflect on the regret she has over getting cosmetic surgery at 20 years old.

The fourth episode, which is due for release tomorrow, is titled London Here We Come, and will follow Kim as she heads to the English capital with her son and friends.

Meanwhile, Kris and Khloé try to set up Scott on a blind date, but while things are initially quite lighthearted for Khloé and her mother, it does lead Kris to wonder what Khloé would do if Tristan ever found someone else to be with.

