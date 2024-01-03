Jonny began watching the original Dutch version of The Traitors and was on the edge of his seat the whole way through it – but will he have audiences at the edge of theirs?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Jonny.

Who is Jonny?

Age: 31

Job: Ex-military

Location: Bedfordshire

Jonny is hoping to make his children proud while on The Traitors and get himself back out there since being in the army.

"It's my cup of tea, I love that sort of thing," Jonny said of his taking part on The Traitors. "I'm definitely lacking in those sorts of adventures and that sort of mindset from being in the army. There's an excitement to it. It's about getting myself out there."

Jonny admitted that he likes to sit back and observe people, which could either be incredibly helpful or his downfall on a show like The Traitors.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"I'm very black and white in the way I think. I know what I'm signing up for, everyone else knows what they're signing up for. It's a game. Everyone knows they could potentially be backstabbed and it’s going to be messy. Because everyone is aware of that, it makes me feel more comfortable about the situation.

"I know that if I made friends with someone and they had to backstab me in the game, I wouldn’t fall out with them, because it's just the game. If other people can’t see that, then they wouldn't be the type of person I'd be friends with anyway."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"It would be similar to the Traitor plan in the sense that I'm an observer. I would try and figure people out. I’m intuitive as well, I kind of just have a knowing, I just have a feeling sometimes and nine times out of ten it's right.

"Being a Faithful is a completely different ballgame. I think it's more of a chilled-out environment, but at the same time you have to be continuously observing and also being careful about what you say to people as well."

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

