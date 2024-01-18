Josh's entrance into the villa comes after Jake Cornish made the decision to leave the show after failing to form a connection.

"Listen, everyone," Jake told his fellow islanders. "I was here to find love, there's no one really that I've got that connection with... I'm going tonight."

As Josh was last on screens in 2015, he's changed a lot but what has been up to since then? Read on for everything you need to know about Josh Ritchie as he makes his way into the Love Island villa.

Joshua Ritchie - key facts

Joshua Ritchie. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Job: TV personality

From: Bolton

Season: 1

Instagram: @joshuaritchie1

Who is Josh Ritchie?

Josh made his reality TV debut on Love Island in 2015. He was in the villa alongside Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison, who are both currently trying to find love on the show once again.

Since appearing on Love Island, Josh has continued his career in reality TV and has appeared on Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating and a few episodes of Just Tattoo of Us.

While in the spotlight, Josh has dated Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby and current All Stars islanders Georgia Harrison.

What season of Love Island was Josh Ritchie on?

Josh Ritchie and Hannah Richardson on Love Island season 1. ITV

Josh originally appeared on season 1 of Love Island in 2015. He got all the way to the final alongside Lauren Richardson, in which they came in third place.

Is Josh Ritchie on Instagram?

Yes! While he doesn't post loads, you can see what the islander is up to on his Instagram page at @joshuaritchie1.

Why is Josh Ritchie returning for Love Island: All Stars?

Much like everyone else, Josh is looking for a connection in the villa and he plans to get what he wants, but what exactly that is, only time will tell.

As he introduced himself at the end of the episode, he said: "I'm Josh, I'm 29 and I'm from series 1 of Love Island. I'm an OG. If somebody's in a couple it definitely will not stop me. I always get what I want."

Love Island: All Stars 2024 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

