Love is Blind season 6 release schedule: When are the next episodes on Netflix?
Here's when you can get your next dose of the pod squad.
Love Is Blind is back for its sixth season on Netflix, and fans are in for a treat as a new group of 30 strangers all attempt to find love, sight unseen.
Prepare yourselves for tears, shock moments and from the looks of the trailer, a texting scandal – season 6 has it all. Returning to host the show are Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who will be guiding the singletons as they attempt to find their future spouses in the pods.
A new pod squad will be discovering if their emotional connection can accompany the physical connection they may, or may not, have with their partner. With the first six episodes now available to watch on Netflix, it's only right to be curious when more are on the way!
To keep up to date with the latest on Love Is Blind season 6 release schedule, read on.
When are the next episodes of Love Is Blind out on Netflix?
Similarly to past seasons, Love Is Blind episodes will be released in various batches over the next few weeks, to truly build up anticipation for the finale.
If you're after when the next batch will drop, episodes 7 to 9 will be released on Wednesday 21st February.
Below is a list of all the release dates for Love Is Blind season 6:
- Episodes 1-6 - Wednesday 14th February (out now)
- Episodes 7-9 - Wednesday 21st February
- Episodes 10-11 - Wednesday 28th February
- Episode 12 (finale) - Wednesday 6th March
Love Is Blind season 6 trailer
Netflix recently released a further first look at Love Is Blind season 6 with a trailer, hinting at a love triangle, a texting scandal and all the action going down in Charlotte, North Carolina.
You can watch the full trailer below:
Love Is Blind season 6, episodes 1-6, are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
