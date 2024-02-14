A new pod squad will be discovering if their emotional connection can accompany the physical connection they may, or may not, have with their partner. With the first six episodes now available to watch on Netflix, it's only right to be curious when more are on the way!

To keep up to date with the latest on Love Is Blind season 6 release schedule, read on.

When are the next episodes of Love Is Blind out on Netflix?

Brittney, Kenneth, Laura, Johnny, Amy, Ad, Clay and Jeramey. Netflix

Similarly to past seasons, Love Is Blind episodes will be released in various batches over the next few weeks, to truly build up anticipation for the finale.

More like this

If you're after when the next batch will drop, episodes 7 to 9 will be released on Wednesday 21st February.

Below is a list of all the release dates for Love Is Blind season 6:

Episodes 1-6 - Wednesday 14th February (out now)

Episodes 7-9 - Wednesday 21st February

Episodes 10-11 - Wednesday 28th February

Episode 12 (finale) - Wednesday 6th March

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Is Blind season 6 trailer

Netflix recently released a further first look at Love Is Blind season 6 with a trailer, hinting at a love triangle, a texting scandal and all the action going down in Charlotte, North Carolina.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Love Is Blind season 6, episodes 1-6, are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.