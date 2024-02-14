But, of course, this is is Love Island - and it didn't go down well.

During last night's episode, Josh Ritchie voted Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk as the most game-playing couple in the villa, and things turned sour.

Josh turned to the couple and said: "Possibly could be you two? Every time somebody's come in for G, she's dropped you and then she's gone back to you, then she's dropped you..."

Georgia H chimed in, and was less than impressed with the comment from her "best mate" about her relationship - and now, RadioTimes.com has had an exclusive first look at the aftermath of their spat.

In tonight's episode (14th February), Georgia H and Josh have a one-to-one following the game, with the former taking it personally that Josh hadn't backed her and Anton.

"I feel like you think I'm mugging you off," Josh said.

Georgia explained that it wasn't "just in the game", noting that she didn't appreciate what Josh had said about her couple.

"Do you know what, Josh? It’s not just in the game. It's obviously certain things that you keep saying," she said.

"I understand going back a little bit when I was taking the p**s with Anton, when you would tell me you had that opinion and I'd be like, 'Alright, that's fair,' but now I feel like I've been really giving it a go with him…

"Not just that, Josh, but you're meant to be my best mate."

Josh then replied: "What would you rather me do? Be honest or lie to you?"

Only time will tell if Georgia H is able to see where Josh is coming from, or will Josh voicing his opinion lose him a best friend?

As viewers saw when Josh entered the villa, he and Georgia have some history, having known each other for around 10 years.

At the time, Georgia told the Islanders she and Josh "always had a flirtation".

"Obviously, me and him have got history, quite a lot of history!" she explained. "We've known each other coming up to 10 years.

"From the moment we first met, we always had a flirtation - we kissed the first time we met, we would always get together when we were on nights out."

But she did explain that it all came to an end after they had an argument, which led to Georgia blocking Josh, but they have since chosen to remain friends in the villa.

