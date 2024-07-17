As host Maya Jama returned, she revealed that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple and one couple would be dumped from the Island... and that was left in the hands of Nicole and Ciaran!

Thankfully for newcomers Lola and Harry, they are exempt from the vote. But as Lola makes herself at home in the villa, here's everything you need to know about the Love Island 2024 contestant.

Lola Deluca – key facts

Lola Deluca. ITV

Age: 22

More like this

Job: Content creator and model

From: Surrey

Instagram: @loladelucaa

Who is Lola Deluca?

Lola Deluca is a 22-year-old content creator and model from Surrey who will be bringing her "fun, bubbly and friendly" energy into the villa.

As for what makes her a catch, Lola said: "I'd say my personality first and foremost, I'd like to think that those traits are what the rest of the Islanders will be drawn to.

"I'm confident and outgoing so I'm looking forward to getting to know the boys."

How old is Lola Deluca?

Lola Deluca is 22 years old, making her one of the youngest girls in the villa.

Is Lola Deluca on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow her on Instagram @loladelucaa, however her social media will remain dormant for her duration in the villa due to Love Island's social media rules.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why did Lola sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Lola has never been in a relationship before and hasn't had much luck in finding love so believes Love Island could help her in the romance department.

"Love Island is a great opportunity as it puts you in situations you may not have had the chance to be in," she said.

"So I'm hoping to get to know people that I may not normally meet. Now also feels like the right time for me so I’m excited to meet everybody."

Who is Lola looking to get to know in the villa?

Joey Essex is Lola's type "to a tee" and is interested to see if there is anything between the pair, especially considering he is coupled up with Jessy Potts.

Elsewhere, Lola said: "Reuben seems lovely, he's from Surrey so I think we are going to get on well, he's so handsome and seems very endearing and just a genuine lovely guy.

"Sean is hilarious. I find him so funny and like his cheeky chat, so keen to see if there's a spark there."

Read more on Love Island 2024 contestants:

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.