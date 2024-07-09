Looking to have a good time and is will be going for what he wants is Reuben, and after going on a date with Mimii, Uma and Jessy last night, Reuben will have to make a decision quick.

During tonight's episode (9th July), Reuben and Josh must chose to couple up with a girl of their choice, which could leave two Islanders at risk of being dumped.

As Reuben looks to find his perfect match in the villa, read on for everything you need to know about him!

Reuben Collins – Key facts

Josh and Reuben on Love Island. ITV

Age: 23

Job: Account assitant

From: Surrey

Instagram: @reubencollins_

Who is Reuben Collins?

Reuben only wants peace, no problems and is hoping to be a fun Islander in the villa. Describing the kind of Islander he will be, Reuben said: "Someone that likes to have a good time and I'll just go for what I want."

While he plans to be a fun spirit in the villa, Reuben may rub a few shoulders the wrong way as he can be "a bit too honest".

"At the end of the day I'll go for who I want and if I have to step on toes I will," he said. "I don't mind making a bit of a fool of myself. I love a bit of eye contact. I speak a little bit of Spanish, so I'll use that to get the girls' attention."

How old is Reuben Collins?

Reuben is 23 years old.

Is Reuben Collins on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Reuben on Instagram @reubencollins_. While in the villa, Reuben won't be posting on his social media and it will remain dormant for his duration on the series due to Love Island's social media guidelines.

Why did Reuben sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Like the rest of the Islanders, Reuben is looking for love and he has his eye on Mimii, Uma and Grace.

Speaking of his attraction to the Islanders, Reuben said: "Obviously they're all stunning but it's mainly how they hold themselves and how they are as people."

What does Reuben look for in a partner?

The "biggest thing" for Reuben is "someone who is down to earth".

He continued: "Someone who knows what they want. A passionate person. I'm quite a passionate person whether it's in love or in my hobbies, which are learning languages, I love musical theatre and going to the gym. I find other people with passion inspiring."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.