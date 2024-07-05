Blade is a butler in the buff and was hoping to find someone who could make him want to hang up his bow tie for good, but has he found that with Grace?

As his time on the series continues, read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Blade Siddiqi.

Blade Siddiqi - Key facts

Blade Siddiqi and Grace Jackson. ITV/Love Island

Age: 29

Job: Butler in the buff

From: Stevenage

Instagram: @bladesiddiqi

Who is Blade Siddiqi?

Blade Siddiqi is a 29-year-old butler in the buff from Stevenage. Upon entering the villa, Blade was looking to "come and shake things up", keen to bring the energy and look for "a Queen" to have by is side.

Blade was brought back to the main villa by Grace Jackson, whom he formed a connection with in Casa Amor.

"I would consider myself as a kind and considerate person," he said ahead of his entrance in Casa Amor. "I'm one of the boys and I do try and go by bro code when I can – that being said, I am very competitive.

"I've always had a very competitive nature in me... I don't mind a bit of healthy competition. I'm up for a laugh and happy to just shake things up and I'm not afraid to be myself. I'm not afraid of failure. I'm flaunting what I've got."

How old is Blade Siddiqi?

Blade is 29 years old.

Is Blade Siddiqi on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Blade on Instagram @bladesiddiqi. Like the other Islanders in the villa, Blade's Instagram will not be managed by friends or family as per the show's social media guidelines.

Why did Blade sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Blade decided to join Love Island as he was hoping to find someone "who is down to earth and up for a laugh".

What does Blade look for in a partner?

If there was one thing Blade looks for in a partner, it'd be someone who would make him want to hang up his "bow tie for good"!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

