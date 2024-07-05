Who is Emma Milton? Meet Love Island 2024 contestant coupled up with Konnor Ewudzi
Emma already has history with one of the Islanders...
The Love Island production team were hard at working setting up new beds in the Love Island villa, after five new bombshells were chosen by the Islanders after Casa Amor.
Among those bombshells is 30-year-old Emma Milton, who found a connection with Konnor Ewudzi, who was luckily in a friendship couple, which is arguably the best position to be in during Casa Amor.
While Emma does have some history with Joey Essex, it appears that is a thing of the past.
As Emma begins her Love Island journey, read on for everything you need to know about the 2024 contestant.
Emma Milton – Key facts
Age: 30
Job: Content creator
From: Manchester
Instagram: @emmamilton
Who is Emma Milton?
Emma Milton is a 30-year-old fashion content creator from Manchester and has found herself in the main villa after Islander Konnor Ewudzi chose to couple up with her in the Casa Amor recoupling.
Ahead of her appearance on Love Island, Emma said: "I am ready to bring my fashion and looks into the villa. I'm a really good communicator and always ready to give good advice to help someone.
"I tend to be able to help everyone else but myself because when it comes to my love life, I can never take my own advice! I am such a Gemini - I go from one extreme to the other."
How old is Emma Milton?
Emma is 30 years old, making her the eldest out of the girls in the villa.
Is Emma Milton on Instagram?
Yes! You can follow Emma on Instagram @emmamilton, however her account will remain dormant for her duration in the villa due to Love Island's social media guidelines.
How does Emma Milton know Joey Essex?
When Emma went to wake up the boys in the main villa, Joey was shocked and revealed to the boys that he knew Emma.
In an interview ahead of her Love Island appearance, Emma explained that she had "a brief thing with Joey a few years ago".
"We've been friends for years and I would be open to reconnecting with Joey," she said. "We get on really well and we have a lot of mutual friends."
How does Emma Milton know Grace Jackson?
During the Casa Amor recoupling, Grace Jackson re-entered the villa with Blade Siddiqi alongside her and shared a warm smile and wave to Emma, admitting that she knew the bombshell.
Emma previously said: "I am also friends with Grace in Manchester, so it's a little bit awkward."
Why did Emma sign up for Love Island summer 2024?
After travelling the world and partying Emma feels as though she is at the right stage in her life where she is ready to find someone and Love Island was the perfect opportunity for just that!
What does Emma look for in a partner?
If there was one thing Emma looks for in a partner, it would be someone who is "secure in themselves and know[s] who they are".
"There is nothing more attractive to me," she said.
