Ellie did have some history with Ciaran Davies before entering the villa, but it appears her focus is elsewhere as she tries to build up her connection with Trey.

As she makes herself at home in the Love Island villa, here's everything you need to know about Ellie Jackson.

Ellie Jackson – Key facts

Lucy, Ruby, Jess, Ellie, Emma and Diamante. ITV/Love Island

Age: 22

Job: Senior executive assistant

From: Cardiff

Instagram: @elliejackson._x

Who is Ellie Jackson?

Ellie Jackson is a 22-year-old senior executive assistant from Cardiff who backs herself to make everyone laugh in the villa. But she isn't to be underestimated, with the bombshell admitting she has a "fiery personality".

As for what the Islanders need to know about her, Ellie said: "They ned to know that I have zero filter and am not afraid to call someone out if I do not agree with something. I am a little bubble of weirdness!"

How old is Ellie Jackson?

Ellie Jackson is 22 years old.

Is Ellie Jackson on Instagram?

She is! You can follow Ellie on Instagram @elliejackson._x. However, Ellie's Instagram will remain dormant during her time in the villa due to Love Island's social media guidelines.

How does Ellie Jackson know Ciaran Davies?

Prior to entering the villa, Ellie admitted she spoke to Ciaran in the past and was "looking forward to reconnecting with him in Casa Amor".

However, it may not have been the reunion she was hoping for as Ciaran only had eyes for Nicole. Opening up on how he knew Ellie, Ciaran explained that they had messaged on social media but had never met.

What does Ellie look for in a partner?

Loyalty is the number one thing Ellie looks for in a partner, but also noted that someone who is family oriented is "special" to her.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

