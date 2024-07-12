Newcomer Lolly Hart entered the villa last night (11th July) and it was clear from the get go she had her eye on Joey Essex and isn't holding back.

Speaking about Joey's current couple with Jessy Potts, the bombshell said: "I think your personality and my personality would go together to a tee, but I have got something to say… you've kinda gone back in your shell a little bit from the beginning, please correct me if I'm wrong.

"I feel like you're jokey, laugh and fun but since you’ve been with Jessy, she’s a gorgeous, gorgeous girl, she’s naturally beautiful but I don’t know if there’s something missing between you both…"

As she continues to make her moves in the villa, read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Lolly Hart.

Lolly Hart – key facts

Lolly Hart. ITV

Age: 30

Job: Long haul cabin crew

From: Leicestershire

Instagram: @lollyhart_

Who is Lolly Hart?

Lolly Hart is a 30-year-old long haul cabin crew from Leicestershire and is hoping to bring "lots of energy" into the villa.

"I'm a chatty person so I'm going to just be myself, I'm not here for drama," she said. "I'm super bubbly so I know I'll have lots of fun, I'm always up for a laugh."

Within her job, Lolly has been able to travel the world, which she says has given her "a great perspective on life" and plans to bring that into the villa.

"My job also means I'm a people person," she explained. "I can get on with anyone and everyone as I'm very laid back and easy going."

How old is Lolly Hart?

Lolly Hart is 30 years old, making her the oldest girl currently in the villa.

Is Lolly Hart on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Lolly on Instagram @lollyhart_. At the time of reporting, Lolly has 13,000 followers on the social media site.

Why did Lolly sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

For Lolly, she felt that Love Island was her last resort to find love.

"It's something I've thought about for a while as I've just turned 30 and been single a long time," she explained. "So it's time to find a husband. I don't want a boyfriend, I want to move on with my life and settle down with the right guy."

Who is Lolly looking to get to know in the villa?

When asked which boys she has her eye on in the villa, she noted Joey Essex and Konnor Ewudzi as her top picks.

She said: "Joey is a similar age to me and has a good sense of humour so I think we will get on well. I worry that we are the same height but I need to stop being so picky. Konnor is also great."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.