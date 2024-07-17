But as the two new bombshells enter, two Islanders are set to be dumped, as host Maya Jama revealed that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple and one couple will be leaving.

Quite the awkward circumstance to join the villa in...

As Harry begins to make moves in the villa, here's everything you need to know about the Love Island 2024 contestant.

Harry Baker – key facts

Harry. ITV

Age: 25

Job: Structured cabling engineer

From: Birmingham

Instagram: N/A

Who is Harry Baker?

Harry Baker is a 25-year-old structured cabling engineer from Birmingham, who will be bringing "realness" into the villa.

"For me personally, I'm just a normal lad who works on building sites," he said ahead of his appearance on Love Island. "I don't mince my words and I won't hold back."

As for what makes him a catch, Harry said: "I'm 6ft4 with lots of tattoos, I'm tanned and I'm funny. People tell me I'm funny anyway, I don't know whether they're laughing at me or with me!

"On nights out, I'm always the first to get attention and when the girls come over I can keep them there. It's not just the looks, I've got the personality to go with it."

How old is Harry Baker?

Harry Baker is 25 years old.

Is Harry Baker on Instagram?

It is currently unclear as to whether Harry is on Instagram. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once it becomes clearer!

Why did Harry sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Harry feels as though he is on "the wrong side of 20" and is ready to find the one.

He said: "I’m closer to 30 so it’s about time I find a bird and settle down."

Who is Harry looking to get to know in the villa?

Harry is looking forward to getting to know Matilda, Grace and Jess on Love Island.

