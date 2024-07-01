Walking into their shared bedroom to summon them to the pool, she announces: "Good morning, boys... how are you all? You’re looking a bit tired. No words? Get your swim shorts on and get out, we’re all waiting for you."

In the first look clip below, we get a glimpse of a shocked Joey, but what we don't see is what comes next. The surprise contestant says to his fellow boys: "No, no, no, no… Bro, I know her. I know her, bro."

He's not alone, either. Later, while hanging out by the pool, Ciaran subtly lets slip that he knows bombshell girl Ellie, who greets him with: "Hello, stranger."

More like this

Later, he confides that: "I think I slid into her DMs."

If that wasn't enough drama for you, Ayo looks to be seriously tempted away from his current partner Mimii, after bombshell girl Jessica expresses interest in him.

In a flirty conversation, she asks: "What’s your type?"

Ayo laughs: "I can’t say it… You, innit. I love a pretty face. That’s my problem."

Jessica smiles: "Pretty faces are meant to cause problems."

Ayo replies: "Facts... You are doing that as we speak. Causing problems."

Ayo and Jessica in Love Island. ITV

Jessica adds: "I’m actually not, but I have to make the most of it and go after what I want. I have, like, two that I’m drawn towards. I believe in the law of attraction. What you put out, you’ll manifest. And I think about Ayo, and here he is."

Ayo will turn to Sean for some advice on how to proceed – but will it sway him one way or the other?

Sean tells Ayo: "Mimii’s amazing… but you’ve woke up buzzing, I can feel the energy between you and Jess proper like bouncing off each other."

He replies: "It’s definitely good with Mimii. She brings that calm to me a lot more. She has a different energy to her."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.