This new twist will undoubtedly send shockwaves through the villa as there are a few Islanders already in established couples.

With this bombshell new twist set to rock the Islanders, here's everything you need to know about Casa Amor 2024.

Will Casa Amor return for Love Island series 11?

Grace, Wil and Tiffany on Love Island. ITV/Love Island

Yes! The new twist will see the return of Casa Amor but in a different format to seasons before.

After unpacking the antics of the night before, Grace receives a text that reads: "Grace Tiffany and Wil, it's time to pack a bag and get ready for a night away with an Islander of your choice."

As the new arrivals reveal which Islanders they want to whisk away for the evening, one of the girls says: "That text was a shock. A bloody night away, sorry, can you give us a chance or what?"

Away from the main villa, two Islanders enjoy a moment of passion as they share a kiss in the pool!

However it isn't yet known whether or not we will see the Love House return in its usual format. Often mid-way through the season, the boys or girls get sent to Casa Amor where they meet a new group of Islanders to crack on with and vice versa in the main villa.

Questions about the iconic twist's fate have been swirling after it was cut from the All Stars edition of the show which aired at the beginning of the year.

The reason it was dropped was explained by one of the Love Island producers Mike Spencer. He said because the cast had done it all before, having previously tried to find love in the Mallorca sun, they had to be "one step ahead" of those who returned.

"We have got to be reactive. These islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them. This [will] give us the chance to shake it up and bring new islanders into the mix in new ways."

He added that All Stars had a much shorter run than the ordinary version. It runs for five weeks as opposed to the usual two months, so they had to cut it because of time restraints.

He continued: "Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn't really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker."

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.