The islanders had been served with twist after twist from the very first day they stepped into the villa, from the first coupling-up to bombshell Joey Essex joining the show.

During Tuesday night's episode, host Maya Jama revealed that in 24 hours, Joey would have the opportunity to "steal" one of the girls - and he has done just that!

Joey's decision meant one islander was left single and therefore dumped from the island, but who?

More like this

Read on for all the juicy updates on which islander became the latest to be dumped from Love Island 2024.

Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped season 11 contestants

Sam Taylor - DUMPED in episode 2

Sam Taylor for Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

Sam Taylor became the first islander to be dumped from the villa after newcomer Joey made the decision to couple up with Samantha Kenny.

This meant Sam was left single on the island, and in truly brutal fashion, his time on Love Island came to an end.

It's obvious the islanders were not expecting a dumping so soon, with shocked faces among those safe in the villa, with it becoming clear no one is secure on Love Island for long...

Following his exit, Sam explained that he understood Joey had a tough decision to make.

In his exit interview, Sam said he was “disappointed to be leaving so soon” as he wanted to work his “magic and get to know everyone a bit better”.

“When Joey walked in I had a feeling I might be in trouble,” he said. “Samantha is a stunning girl and I knew that they would get on.”

We will be regularly updating this page with the latest Love Island dumpings.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.