This year, the players will be descending on Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium for the chance to bring glory to either team England or team World XI.

Fans of the competition will know that the last few years have not been kind to the England team, with 2023 marking their fifth consecutive loss. But that may change with Jill Scott at the helm alongside ex-footballers like Jack Wilshere, Joe Cole, David James and more. Plus a management team led by Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Robbie Williams and David Seaman.

On the World side they have a captain in Usain Bolt – AKA the fastest man who ever lived – as well as Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Lee Mack and Roberto Carlos.

Check out the full Soccer Aid line-up to see who else will be taking part as well as the full details on when is Soccer Aid 2024?

But for now, here’s how to get tickets.

Buy Soccer Aid tickets at See Tickets

After a spending last year up north in Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium, this year’s Soccer Aid is bringing the action back to West London, to the home of Chelsea FC.

The match will take place on Sunday 9th June at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off expected to start at 7:30pm.

To get there, your best bet is to get the District Line to Fulham Broadway or the London Overground to West Brompton or Imperial Wharf, which both sit a 15 minute walk away.

Buy Soccer Aid tickets at See Tickets

How much do Soccer Aid 2024 tickets cost?

There are a number of different pricing options available for this year’s Soccer Aid. The cheapest Category Four tickets (on the upper tier) start at £21.50 for adults and £10.50 for under 16s. Then it’s £42 for Category Three, £52.50 for Category Two and £63 for Category One. Or, you can pay £84 for a Premium ticket which gives you access to the Concourse and a plush seat.

How to get tickets to Soccer Aid 2024

Soccer Aid tickets are on sale now at See Tickets.

As of this morning, there are still plenty of spaces available, but we’d suggest getting over there faster than Usain Bolt if you want to guarantee yourself a spot.

Buy Soccer Aid tickets at See Tickets

