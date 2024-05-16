This legendary 1984 season is being celebrated through the shirt's traditional red and yellow details alongside the retro panelling on the shorts. Plus, it wouldn't be a Liverpool shirt without their iconic motto 'You'll Never Walk Alone', which sits on the collar.

On the new design, Liverpool captain Van Dijk said: “I’m a big fan of our new kit for next season and love the fact we’re bringing the retro vibe back. We are a club built on history and the 1984 team was one of our most successful ever. I’m sure our fans will appreciate the nod to those club legends.”

The new Liverpool kit is on sale now, alongside the new black goalkeeper jersey. Here's all the details on price, sizing and how to buy.

When can I buy the new Liverpool kit?

The new Liverpool home kit went on sale on Thursday 16th May. It is now available across a range of stores in men's, women's and children's sizes.

How much does the new Liverpool 24/25 kit cost?

The new authentic Liverpool shirt – or the Home Match Jersey – costs £125 in men's and women's sizes. However, you can also buy a replica version – or Home Stadium Jersey – for £80 for adults and £60 for kids.

There are also 'Infants' and 'Little Kids' options for £47 and £52 respectively, plus a stylish new 'Anthem Jacket' and a range of other merch.

Where to buy the new Liverpool 24/25 kit

The new Liverpool home kit is now on sale at the official Liverpool website. Plus official retailers like Sports Direct, Nike and Fanatics.

We'd recommend shopping around the different sites, as new kits like this tend to sell out very quickly.

Make sure you also check out how to but the new England kit and the new Scotland kit for EURO 2024.