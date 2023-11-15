Every year American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) takes place across several weekends in June and July with each concert playing host to a massive musical star, as well as a series of supporting acts.

And the organisers have certainly got their work cut out if they’re going to beat last year’s roster of Lana Del Rey, Guns N’ Roses, BLACKPINK and more.

So far, we’ve seen just Andrea Bocelli announced, but we’ll be updating this guide as further acts are revealed, as well as giving you key information about dates, ticket prices, and how to get to Hyde Park.

So, without further ado, here’s how you can get tickets to BST Hyde Park 2024.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hyde Park hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Not ready to think about next year yet? Don’t worry, here’s the best Christmas shows in London, best Christmas light trails and what is ABBA Voyage?

When is BST Hyde Park 2024?

American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks, normally from late June to early July. Each date features a very different headliner from classic rock bands to pop singers, plus a ton of well-known supporting acts. This year, the festival was opened by P!nk before also featuring Guns N’ Roses, Take That and its first K-Pop headliner, BLACKPINK.

Here’s the first date we’ve had confirmed:

5th July 2024 – Andrea Bocelli

Who is playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

We’ve just had our first headliner announced for BST Hyde Park: legendary Italian classical singer Andrea Bocelli.

You may know him for his 15 solo studio albums, three greatest hits albums, and nine complete operas which have sold over 75 million records worldwide. Or, you may know him as the man who’s sung at both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s weddings. Either way, Bocelli is one of the most gifted tenors on the planet and more than worthy of a headline spot.

More like this

We’ll be sure to update you as more headliners are announced, but for now, find out how to get tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live.

How to get to BST Hyde Park

The festival takes place on the Parade Ground on the east side of Hyde Park, with the closest tube station being Marble Arch (Central Line).

However, you’ve also got access to nearby stations Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park and Lancaster Gate, as well as Paddington and Victoria via National Rail trains. You can also take your pick of buses, or take a walk from pretty much anywhere in central London.

How to get BST Hyde Park 2024 tickets

BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster. They come out in waves as each headliner is announced.

Right now, you can buy general admission tickets for Andrea Bocelli so make sure you head over to grab a spot.

You can also pick up a BST Hyde Park hospitality ticket from the festival’s official sponsor, Keith Prowse – these are also on sale now.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hyde Park hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

How much do BST Hyde Park 2024 tickets cost?

So far, we only have the ticket prices for Andrea Bocelli but you should remember that costs may go up on down depending on the fame of the act.

For general admission standing tickets, prices start at £101.15 each and £84.75 for children (aged two to nine).

You can also buy higher priced ticket packages, which include everything from standing tickets close to the stage to seated tickets. The price of these range from £122 to £394 each.

Then, if you want to buy a Keith Prowse hospitality ticket, you’ll have to pay a lot more. For £646 you can get a spot in the Grand Oak Suite, which includes access to the VIP areas, canapes, a complimentary bar and concierge service.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hyde Park hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

For more musical magic, check out how to get Mamma Mia tickets and Dear Evan Hansen tickets.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.