EastEnders at 40: Best ever comedy characters

12. Mo Harris

Laila Morse as a scheming Mo Harris. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Twenty-five years after her debut, Laila Morse's Mo is still spreading gossip and taking bets on the private lives of the locals - and we wouldn't have her any other way.

Mo sometimes crosses the line with the sensitive titbits she is willing to spread about the locals, but we can't help forgiving her every time.

Ultimately, the market would be dull as dishwater without the lingering Mo acting as a walking bookmaker for Walford's residents.

11. Alfie Moon

Alfie laughing with son Tommy beside him in EastEnders. BBC

The earliest days of Mr Moon were the height of comedy for EastEnders, with ducking and diving Alfie providing that cheeky chappie persona behind the bar of The Queen Vic.

This allowed Alfie to get to know all the characters, something still reflected in his scenes to this day.

Life has been much tougher for Alfie in recent years, but with a twinkle in his eye, he'll still roll out a joke and a smile when the moment calls for it!

10. Karen Taylor

Lorraine Stanley as Karen Taylor. BBC

Karen ruffled a lot of feathers when she moved her large family into Albert Square. But even when she took over Dot's job at the launderette, we held a soft spot for Karen, played seamlessly by Lorraine Stanley.

Becoming infamous for telling it like it is, Karen had her rivals; but her alternate life experience brought about a whole new brand of humour.

Her departure was a huge loss, marking the end of an era for EastEnders' answer to the working-class everywoman.

9. Mick Carter

Mick in his beloved Queen Vic. BBC

Cockney rhyming slang got a revamp when Danny Dyer joined the soap, with the actor often instrumental in keeping Mick's language on point!

Mick's one-liners were almost constant during his time on EastEnders, usually giving us a well-needed laugh amid the drama going on in other characters' storylines.

Lost at sea, Mick is now presumed dead, but we live in hope that, one day, whether in spirit or very much alive, we might just hear Mick's entertaining phrases again.

8. Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb

Ricky Norwood as Fatboy in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes

Half the time we didn't understand his banter, and neither did his landlady Dot, or a bewildered Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) during Fatboy's (Ricky Norwood) unforgettable cameo during a flashback sequence.

But this cheeky character stole our hearts, and we're still mourning his untimely off-screen demise. We miss Fats and his cheeky grin, and he firmly belongs among EastEnders' comedy greats.

7. Jean Slater

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean's cry of "Sausage Surprise!" will always warm our hearts, even if her loved ones can't stomach her trademark dish!

Her double act with the aforementioned Shirley broadened Jean's horizons, showing her potential outside of the Slater clan.

While her comedic scenes are few and far between these days, we'll always adore Jean for her cooking and her optimism.

6. Bianca Jackson

Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Her infamous cry of "Rickyyyyyy!" remains one of EastEnders' most memorable catchphrases to date, cementing our B as one of the funniest presences in Walford.

You have to be a rather iconic soap character to be known via the shrieking of just one word, which has even been used in trailers!

Bianca hasn't had a single thing to laugh about lately, thanks to evil Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) keeping her locked up.

But here's hoping that while star Palmer is still on the Square, there's some lighter moments ahead for Bianca.

5. Zainab Masood

Zainab Masood in a classic episode of EastEnders.

Grumpy Zainab won hearts with her comical moodiness and hilarious singing, which eventually broke the ice after a less than warm debut!

Zainab always cared too much about what people thought of her family - but had no issue with making a scene all by herself!

Nina Wadia's opinionated alter ego became so beloved that fans still discuss a possible return to this day.

4. Dot Branning

Dot in EastEnders. BBC

We couldn't compile this list without the incomparable Dot (played by June Brown).

Many of her lighter moments have been made into memes, including a shocked Dot closing a laptop after an unexpected eyeful!

Indeed, Dot's funniest scenes came when she wasn't intending to make us laugh. From her mispronunciation of names to her withering looks and her claim that "I ain't one to gossip", Mrs B was iconic in every way.

3. Shirley Carter

Linda Henry as Shirley Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Blunt Shirley (Linda Henry) never aimed to brighten anyone's day with her deadpan delivery, but my goodness, do we miss it!

From her savage insults to her fearless attitude during a gun siege, Shirl's mantra was to say and do whatever she liked, and somehow her careless behaviour never felt like overkill.

Here's hoping she makes it back home one day, if only to go head-to-head with Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe)!

2. Kim Fox

Tameka Empson as Kim Fox. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She's loud, she's proud, and her comedy value is the polar opposite to Honey - but life in Albert Square would be boring without the flamboyant Kim (Tameka Empson).

Kim makes it her mission to get the gossip, even if she doesn't always read the room quite right!

It hasn't always been smiles for Kim, but for the most part, she can always be relied on to break the mood any time, anywhere - and long may her outrageous reign continue!

1. Honey Mitchell

Emma Barton as bride Honey Mitchell. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The gentle Honey (played by Emma Barton) has been making us laugh for almost 20 years with her quirky one-liners and often incorrect, but highly amusing, phrases.

Over the years, Honey's become a force to be reckoned with, and star Barton can turn her hand to emotional drama just as superbly as her comedy roots.

But there's always a delightful Honey-ism thrown in when the mood calls for it, and EastEnders would be a much darker place without the lovely Honey and her innocent humour, making her our number one choice!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

