He said, "It might happen. We had a conversation with them a while ago and so the seed was planted in our head.

"We’d love to bring it back in some way and at some point. We’re both quite busy boys, but we’re speaking often and one idea was to maybe do a stage show of it again.

"It will come back in some form, we’re just still figuring out what that will be."

More like this

The comments follow reports from The Sun last week that the pair were set to be offered £3 million to write new episodes of the show.

In January, Walliams claimed that "there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming" although he did not give any information about a time or place.

The first three series of Little Britain, which were originally broadcast the BBC from 2003 to 2006, are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

Both stars have gone on to appear in a number of other successful projects since the show ended, with Walliams serving as a judge on Britain's Got Talent and Matt Lucas set to join The Great British Bake Off as presenter for its eleventh series.