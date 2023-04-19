Triple BAFTA Award-winning stand-up comedian Gilligan has had a whirlwind couple of (or coupla) years. Born in Lambeth, south east London, the British comedian was working in retail when he started uploading comedy videos to social media. The videos soon gained traction, and his customers began recognising him at work – but it wasn’t just retail customers who noticed Gilligan, with rapper Drake quoting Gilligan on his own Instagram account.

After what seemed like a long winter, we could all do with a pick-me-up, and what better way to brighten your day than by getting Mo Gilligan tour tickets? Laughter makes the world go round, after all.

Since then, the comedian has gone on to achieve brilliant things. Gilligan is credited with three stand-up specials and various TV accolades, including The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, That’s My Jam, and The Masked Singer. Plus, he currently co-hosts The Big Narstie Show with rapper Big Narstie, and is credited as one of the original purveyors of Grime Comedy.

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan saw the 35-year-old win his first BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2020, followed by his second BAFTA for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2022. Just recently, Gilligan was also awarded the Impact In Comedy Award at the 2023 National Comedy Awards.

There are few comedians who have had quite the rollercoaster few years like Gilligan has, and the triple BAFTA Award-winning comedian is just getting started... Gilligan’s hugely anticipated world tour, Mo Gilligan: In The Moment World Tour, has had a UK leg added to it. Here’s how you can bag tickets to see the comedian live.

Is Mo Gilligan touring in 2023?

Getty / Karwai Tang

Gilligan’s observational comedy has awarded him two sold-out national tours: the Coupla Cans tour, which included a two week residency on London’s West End, and the There’s Mo to Life tour, which saw Gilligan make history at London’s O2 Arena, as well as selling out 10 dates at Hammersmith Apollo.

Gilligan is travelling across the UK with his Mo Gilligan + Friends Tour at the end of 2023. The November and December tour will visit UK arenas in Manchester, Cardiff, and more.

If you missed out on getting tickets to Mo Gilligan + Friends Tour, you’re in luck: the stand-up sensation has announced a UK leg to the Mo Gilligan: In The Moment World Tour, which will take place in 2024.

The Mo Gilligan: In The Moment World Tour will be coming to the UK from September next year, starting at the Grand Theatre in Leeds, and finishing at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham in November.

When do tickets for Mo Gilligan’s UK 2024 tour go on sale?

The artist pre-sale took place from Friday 31st March until Friday 14th April.

The O2 pre-sale is happening this morning (Wednesday 19th April) at 10am. The Ticket Factory and Live Nation pre-sales are taking place tomorrow (Thursday 20th April), and they both kick off at 10am.

General on sale is this Friday 21st April, at 10am again. Good luck, comedy fans! And if you’d like a little edge in the ticketing queue, be sure to read our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

