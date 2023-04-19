How to get Mo Gilligan tickets as new 2024 UK tour dates go live today
Stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan is going on tour! Here’s how to bag tickets to see him perform live in the UK next year.
After what seemed like a long winter, we could all do with a pick-me-up, and what better way to brighten your day than by getting Mo Gilligan tour tickets? Laughter makes the world go round, after all.
Triple BAFTA Award-winning stand-up comedian Gilligan has had a whirlwind couple of (or coupla) years. Born in Lambeth, south east London, the British comedian was working in retail when he started uploading comedy videos to social media. The videos soon gained traction, and his customers began recognising him at work – but it wasn’t just retail customers who noticed Gilligan, with rapper Drake quoting Gilligan on his own Instagram account.
Since then, the comedian has gone on to achieve brilliant things. Gilligan is credited with three stand-up specials and various TV accolades, including The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, That’s My Jam, and The Masked Singer. Plus, he currently co-hosts The Big Narstie Show with rapper Big Narstie, and is credited as one of the original purveyors of Grime Comedy.
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan saw the 35-year-old win his first BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2020, followed by his second BAFTA for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2022. Just recently, Gilligan was also awarded the Impact In Comedy Award at the 2023 National Comedy Awards.
There are few comedians who have had quite the rollercoaster few years like Gilligan has, and the triple BAFTA Award-winning comedian is just getting started... Gilligan’s hugely anticipated world tour, Mo Gilligan: In The Moment World Tour, has had a UK leg added to it. Here’s how you can bag tickets to see the comedian live.
Buy Mo Gilligan tickets at Ticketmaster
Is Mo Gilligan touring in 2023?
Gilligan’s observational comedy has awarded him two sold-out national tours: the Coupla Cans tour, which included a two week residency on London’s West End, and the There’s Mo to Life tour, which saw Gilligan make history at London’s O2 Arena, as well as selling out 10 dates at Hammersmith Apollo.
Gilligan is travelling across the UK with his Mo Gilligan + Friends Tour at the end of 2023. The November and December tour will visit UK arenas in Manchester, Cardiff, and more.
If you missed out on getting tickets to Mo Gilligan + Friends Tour, you’re in luck: the stand-up sensation has announced a UK leg to the Mo Gilligan: In The Moment World Tour, which will take place in 2024.
Mo Gilligan UK tour 2024 dates and venues
The Mo Gilligan: In The Moment World Tour will be coming to the UK from September next year, starting at the Grand Theatre in Leeds, and finishing at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham in November.
A full list of Mo Gilligan's World Tour of UK venues and dates for 2024:
- 5th September 2024 — Leeds Grand Theatre, Leeds
- 12th September 2024 — Oxford New Theatre, Oxford
- 20th September 2024 — Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 3rd October 2024 — Manchester O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 9th October 2024 — Brighton Dome, Brighton
- 10th October 2024 — Eventim Apollo, London
- 11th October 2024 — Eventim Apollo, London
- 12th October 2024 — Eventim Apollo, London
- 31st October 2024 — Bristol Beacon, Bristol
- 1st November 2024 — The Great Hall, Exeter
- 7th November 2024 — York Barbican, York
- 8th November 2024 — Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough
- 9th November 2024 — EICC, Edinburgh
- 16th November 2024 — Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
- 21st November 2024 — St George’s Hall, Bradford
- 22nd November 2024 — Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield
- 23rd November 2024 — Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 28th November 2024 — O2 City Hall, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- 29th November 2024 — Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool
- 30th November 2024 — Birmingham Utilita Arena, Birmingham
When do tickets for Mo Gilligan’s UK 2024 tour go on sale?
The artist pre-sale took place from Friday 31st March until Friday 14th April.
The O2 pre-sale is happening this morning (Wednesday 19th April) at 10am. The Ticket Factory and Live Nation pre-sales are taking place tomorrow (Thursday 20th April), and they both kick off at 10am.
General on sale is this Friday 21st April, at 10am again. Good luck, comedy fans! And if you’d like a little edge in the ticketing queue, be sure to read our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
