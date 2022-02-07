The Apple TV+ drama - based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag - begins with the brazen kidnapping of the son of a powerful entrepreneur named Katherine Newman, played by Uma Thurman.

Mystery thriller Suspicion has been left open for more, according to cast member Elizabeth Henstridge.

Suspicion falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens - tech whiz Aadesh (Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar), privileged student Eddie (White Lines star Tom Rhys Harries), Oxford academic Tara (Agents of SHIELD's Elizabeth Henstridge) and high-flying financier Natalie (Black Mirror's Georgina Campbell) - who all claim they are victims of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The four suspects go on the run to evade the National Crime Agency and FBI, and in a bid to expose the real culprits behind the mystery abduction.

Noah Emmerich and Uma Thurman in Suspicion

The series has not been billed as a limited series, so could it return for more?

"I think it works as a standalone but there's such a massive concept we're trying to address and digest, so you may find it ends on another question mark," Henstridge told RadioTimes.com.

"When you get to the end, viewers are still going to have varying opinions on who was right in the end, what was worth it and what wasn't worth it, and it does pose a lot of questions as a show.

"It's kind of a big concept of asking, or deconstructing truth and how it's different coming from different people and different corporations."

Nayyar added: "It depends how many fans write in for more... We expected a really high quality show with really good writing; a show that we get to explore these incredibly timely issues that we're going through, and we expected excellence and a show we're really proud of. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and hope people come along on the ride."

The thriller deals with themes such as corruption, the abuse of power by public figures, and the dark side of surveillance and social media.

"This show has been in the works for three or four years, and now it just happens to feel very timely given what's happening," Rhys Harries added. "And also in the backdrop of [Donald] Trump being in power in America when he was, and a lot of our public figures blatantly lying to a lot of people being a theme that runs through the series.

"The show asks a lot of questions which I think is really interesting and leaves the audience to come up with their own conclusions."

It's a Sin's Lydia West, The Americans actor Noah Emmerich and Angel Coulby also star.

The first two episodes of Suspicion are available to stream now on Apple TV Plus, with a new episode airing every Friday