Kaley Cuoco says she is “ready anytime” for a Big Bang Theory reunion episode
The Flight Attendant star has said she'd love to reunite with her Big Bang co-stars.
Published:
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco has revealed she’d “absolutely” be up for a Big Bang Theory reunion, adding: “I’m ready for that anytime, really.”
Cuoco, who is best known for playing Penny in the long-running CBS sitcom, told RadioTimes.com and other press she would “for sure do a reunion”.
“Absolutely. I’m counting down the days until the Friends reunion airs. It’s all I can think about, by the way. I will have a viewing party. So I am all down for a reunion of Big Bang.”
However, she added that the cast would maybe need to wait a while before reuniting as the show only ended in 2019.
“It’s so weird – Friends ended years ago but you watch Friends and it feel like it was just on, right? At least in my opinion. It’s still so current and modern.
“But Big Bang just ended, so I think we need to give it a little bit of a break. Even though the whole world doesn’t remember I was in it, which is the most hilarious thing – they’ve moved on, the world has moved on.
“So I look forward to a reunion and I hope that our cast would be down for that sometime in the future and, yeah, I’m ready for that anytime really.”
Cuoco now stars in HBO Max’s comedy-drama The Flight Attendant, which earned her two Golden Globe nominations and begins airing on Sky One and NOW TV next week.
The Flight Attendant airs on Sky One and NOW TV on 19th March 2021. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.