"The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we're delighted that we'll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series," said executive producer Tim Key. "We've got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100 th episode, so we've got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone."

The BBC has announced that Death in Paradise will be returning for seasons 13 and 14, with two feature-length Christmas special episodes also on their way.

He added: "We've got huge plans for the future and can't wait to get going again."

Director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt said: "With its sparkling blend of mystery, humour and heart, Death in Paradise continues to delight the millions of us who make the return trip to Saint Marie with every sun-drenched episode.

"It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return for another two series and specials on BBC One and iPlayer."

DI Neville Parker's future was hanging by a thread in season 12 when he was arrested for the murder of a suspect. Thankfully, his name was cleared, but the detective (Ralf Little) was dealt another cruel blow when it emerged that his love interest Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge) was the killer.

"I was really impressed with the ambition of the storyline," Little told RadioTimes.com. "After the 10-year mark, shows can rest on their laurels a bit or even run out of ideas. And actually, I think this series just keeps getting better and better and more and more ambitious."

Following his ordeal, Neville was on the brink of leaving Saint Marie permanently and heading back to the UK, but he chose to stay, which means Little will be back for season 13 at least.

We'd expect him to appear alongside Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (Sergeant Naomi Thomas), Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis) and Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey), as well as plenty of new guest stars.

