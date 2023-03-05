However, speaking during a recent live Q&A with RadioTimes.com 's Abby Robinson, Trixie star Helen George revealed that she does have a "genuine fear" of being written out of the show, saying "you never know" what might happen.

Fans of Call the Midwife will likely not be able to imagine the show without Trixie, one of the only characters who has been in the hit period drama since the very start.

George said: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know. And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what, we've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

Helen George as Trixie and Megan Cusack as Nancy in Call the Midwife. BBC

In the same live Q&A, George also revealed that the cast has discussed bringing back past characters when the show eventually reaches its conclusion, and that they had been planning for the series's ending right up until it was announced the drama would run until at least season 15.

The most recent season of Call the Midwife was a big one for Trixie, as she and Matthew finally tied the knot, in a ceremony which was not without its drama.

Meanwhile it was also the season where fans had to say goodbye to Leonie Elliott's character Lucille, who left Nonnatus House and travelled to Jamaica in episode 2.

It has since been announced that Lucille has in fact gone for good, with Elliott sending "a massive thank you to the brilliant cast and our uber talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris and Annie Triclebank".

However, Elliott hasn't ruled out a return at some point, telling RadioTimes.com: "It would be lovely to pop up and see what's happening with Lucille in Jamaica."

