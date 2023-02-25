In an exclusive RadioTimes.com Q&A hosted by Drama Editor Abby Robinson, Rix revealed that he avoided seeing George in her bridal-wear before shooting the scene to replicate the feeling of a real wedding.

Call The Midwife fans are eagerly anticipating this weekend's season finale, which depicts the long-planned wedding between Nurse Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix).

"I’d made an agreement," he began. "Anyone I knew that could help me with this, I pulled to one side and said, 'Look, I don't want to see Helen. I don't want to see the dress. I don't want to see Helen [the] morning of'."

Rix continued: "Mark, the guy who was driving me to set, I said to him, 'I don't want to arrive at the same time as Helen, I don't want to see her getting out of the car.' I did everything I could to see Helen for the first time pretty much when she was walking down the aisle, which was nice."

Trixie and Matthew have a history that dates back to season 10 of the show, when she helped to deliver his first wife's baby, who later died after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Their relationship gradually blossomed after he had taken time to grieve, culminating in his proposal to her in the 2022 Christmas special, sending Trixie into planning mode in Call The Midwife season 12.

Rix explained: "I'd not been in any sort of dress fittings or anything. I had no idea what was going to happen. So amidst the chaos of corralling hundreds and hundreds of people and all the rest, we managed to keep it pretty fresh. My heart kind of stopped. It was nice.”

George added: "I didn't know Olly had done that. And I did think in the morning: 'Where's Olly? Did he not turn up today?' And it was just loads of fun, and it's always lovely when we come away from our normal set."

Call The Midwife was recently renewed for seasons 14 and 15, which will keep it on the air until at least 2026.

The finale of Call the Midwife season 12 airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 26th February. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

