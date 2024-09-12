So, has she exited the series as Mother Mildred altogether?

Well, speaking to press about the rumours at the National Television Awards (NTAs) last night (Wednesday 11th September), Trixie star George revealed (via DigitalSpy): "I don't know if that's the truth."

Miriam Margolyes plays Mother Mildred in Call the Midwife (BBC)

"I just think she's not been in it for a while," George said, adding: "I think some of the tabloids might've got the wrong end of the stick."

On the rumours of the comedian's exit, George said: "I literally just heard that 30 seconds ago. I think it's b*****ks, to be fair."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.

While Margolyes is known for her various roles across film and television, the actress recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that her career choices are motivated by the need to save money for the future.

Speaking about her three-part BBC travel series Miriam Margolyes: A New Australian Adventure, the actress said: "No, I don’t gamble at all! I’m worried that I won’t have enough money for carers when I finally get paralysed or whatever it is that’s going to happen to me.

"I’m saving up cash so that I can pay people to look after me and my partner. We don’t have children, so I need to make sure I’m going to be looked after in the way that I’ve become accustomed."

As for whether her future plans include a return to Nonnatus House, we'll just have to wait and see. And as for what we can expect of Call the Midwife in the very near future, we do know that the BBC series is set to bring lots of tears and laughter in this year's festive special.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet, Stephen McGann revealed what's to come and said: "It is all the fun of the fair and also the normal kind of darkness you would expect with Call the Midwife."

Rebecca Gethings added: "And it's a very special episode, Christmas for us in our show, and that's the one people particularly respond to. I think it comes in as part of the festival and the year, which we're incredible flattered by, but it makes it that bit more special. Christmas is a special one."

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

