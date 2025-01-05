But in the 2023 Christmas special, it was confirmed that Nancy would be staying put after Sister Julienne offered her lodgings for both herself and Collette.

"It was the only living arrangement that seemed to make sense," she said as the pair were shown around their new digs.

"One can only marvel that it was not thought of sooner," added Sister Monica Joan. Amen to that.

But in tonight's episode (Sunday 5th January), the spectre of an exit reared its head once again...

Nancy, who is now engaged to a pharmaceutical salesman called Roger after a whirlwind romance, has received the same job offer from 18 months ago, complete with the same little house, which is perfect timing considering she'll want to live with her husband after they tie the knot.

"Are you going to miss us?" asked Colette after Nancy broke the news.

"Our sadness at your departure is completely eclipsed by our happiness for both of you," said Sister Julienne.

"I can't put it as elegantly as that, but good on you, lass," added Nurse Crane.

A tearful Nancy then informed her Nonnatus House family that the wedding, which was initially in doubt due to protestations from Roger's mother Esther, would take place in Poplar in six months' time.

Conor O'Donnell as Roger Nobel and Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

But while it looks like a Nancy exit is on the cards, actor Megan Cusack refused to confirm or deny her fate.

"There are lots of things happening," she told RadioTimes.com and other press. "Nancy's got lots going on. A job offer, an engagement, an overbearing mother-in-law to be.

"It was lovely [to explore all of that]. I never thought Nancy would have a romance, so it's a new element of that character. And it's been lovely in the sense that it feels like the community of Poplar has allowed her to let her guard down and experience someone loving her."

Cusack also took the opportunity to empathise with Roger's mother following her initial pushback.

"There is religious and political background that goes into her reasoning," she explained.

"At that time, things were still going on. That divide, it's still heavy today. I think people feel like it happened years ago, but we only just celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. And then Brexit came and brought loads of that tension back up again."

Cusack also discussed how that division impacted her own family.

"My grandparents were Protestant and Catholic and they faced difficulties with that," she added.

"That was a big deal. And despite having created a life over in London, I understand why someone of her [Esther's] generation would find that difficult. If they ever moved back to Ireland, that would cause a lot of strife, so I understand... why she would be worried about that.

"But it's nice to see that she comes around at the end because that coming together of people is what helped us push forward to have a more settled Ireland."

Call the Midwife season 14 continues on Sunday 12th January at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

