"I thought my daughter would be more safe with them, not less," said Miss Tang, and for a period of time there was a possibility that May could be "moved to an environment in which her mother has more confidence".

But fortunately, Shelagh and Patrick Turner passed the formal review with flying colours, and Miss Tang was also satisfied that May was in good hands.

"It was traumatic," said Stephen McGann reflecting on that storyline, which has now reached its "conclusion".

"It's a much more settled time," he added.

McGann also said that now the actors playing their children are "a little bit older... we can get more done with them dramatically".

"So it's been really lovely for Laura [Main, who plays his wife Shelagh] and me this year," he said.

But of course there will still be "ups and downs", such is the reality of being a parent.

"In a couple of years, Alice [Brown, who plays Angela Turner] will be 13 and giving me all sorts, giving me the silent treatment [laughs]."

April Rae Hoang as May Tang in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

But it won't be quite so rosy for Joyce, who is set to face racism from the very people she's assigned to look after as a midwife.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about how her character copes in the face of that trauma, Renee Bailey said: "I feel like it's a lot of her balancing all the cases that she deals with, but also the intersections of being a Black woman from the Caribbean in this country, where she's not always going to be wanted, but still having to be a professional and having to paint on a smile and still go to work every day.

"We all do that in different ways in the workplace anyway, but that is a big thing for her this season as well... the mask that you have to wear as a health professional when you're experiencing or witnessing people experiencing things that you might have experienced yourself... and having to just push it all down and still show up."

Bailey went on to say that because Joyce has "sacrificed so much to be here", such as escaping an abusive marriage, "she's not prepared to lose it", even when confronted by racist attitudes.

"The strength in that, her being like, 'I fought for this and I deserve to be here' – that kind of keeps her together."

